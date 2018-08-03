I often wonder how any "decent"-if there are indeed ANY- Republican can look themselves in the mirror and truly believe what their party now stands for. How can their FAMILIES look at neighbors or friends? How can their children face schoolmates?
Republicans are a disgrace going back on previous comments regarding Trump, and now praising him. Why?
The answer, in my opinion is amply clear- they are money-grubbing, grovelling sycophants.
They are getting away with it- and THEY JUST DON'T CARE!
Shields Templar
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.