As primaries approach, it is hard to believe that many Republicans who revere the memory of Ronald Reagan also worship at the throne of Donald Trump. Reagan, speaking at the service of a Japanese-American soldier who had died in battle, said, “The blood that has soaked into the sands of the beaches is all one color. America stands unique in the world — a country not founded on race, but on an ideal. Not in spite of, but because of, our polyglot background, we have had all the strength in the world. That is the American way.”
But not President Trump’s. He demonizes immigrants and yearns for a wall to keep them out. That wasn’t Reagan’s way. He declared in 1987, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” It wasn’t Helsinki, but West Berlin. He wasn’t there to make nice with a Russian dictator. You can be a Reagan Republican or a Trump Republican. You cannot be both. It is logically, politically and morally impossible.
Norman Sherman
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.