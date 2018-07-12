I am completely appalled that politicians, especially Republicans, are not only not condemning children being held in internment camps in our country in cages, but that they are doing nothing about it at all. As a lifelong Republican, I was always taught by my grandfathers — who fought in World War II to free the Jews — that children were off limits in any political situation.
The fact that the Republican Party is not condemning this with great fervor is something that really troubles me. I will keep writing every day until these children are reunited with their families. If they’re not reunited by November, I will use my will at the ballot box, and those of all of my friends on social media and the teaching world to make sure that no Republican gets elected in any capacity ever again.
AK Benjamin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.