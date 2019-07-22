Read in todays paper conservative concerns about high budget deficits as funding talks go forward. Dems want too much domestic spending that's not affordable. Likewise Dems are responsible for crisis at Southern border. Wait! Republicans passed a tax law which more than doubled the number of corporations which paid no tax, which has reduced revenue to the Federal government. Republicans you own the deficit! Republicans refused to consider comprehensive immigration reform in 2013. The current Republican White House has poured cold water on every bipartisan immigration proposal since Trump took office. His way or the highway. Republicans you own the border crisis! Stop blaming others and take responsibility for your actions/inactions. Sorry, my bad, the Trump Republican party can do no wrong!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.