Re: the Aug. 22 article "Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency."
After seemingly endless months of turmoil and scandal, we have arrived at a sudden moment of clarity. We now have sworn testimony in open court that the president's personal attorney arranged hush money payments to two women with whom Trump had had extramarital affairs. He did so with the intention to influence the election outcome. He did so in the full knowledge that his actions were criminal; and he did so on the orders of Donald Trump.
It appears the Republicans in Congress now have two options. They can either start living up to their oath to protect and defend the Constitution by beginning serious investigations of this president, or they can start figuring out how to explain to their grandchildren why they allowed a felon to remain undisturbed in the White House.
George Hearn
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.