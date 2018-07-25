During his presidency, Trump has been spending the taxpayer's money like it is going out of style and our elected representatives don't say a word. Historically, the Republican party has stood for less federal debt, and more state's rights. Trump is spending billions of dollars to bail out farmers because of his tariffs, and trying to stop states from enacting stiffer laws to protect their own environment. Why are we not hearing from our representatives?
Trump doesn't appear to care about party platform; otherwise he wouldn't be ramping up spending and dictating to states that they (apparently) have no rights. I will be watching our candidates that are running for election to see how they react to these attacks on the party and I will remember on Aug. 28. If you want to hold on to your party base here in Arizona, you need to stand up to Trump.
Sheila Keith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.