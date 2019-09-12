Forget gun control. Forget global warming. Forget common sense legislation. These things will be set aside a long as Republicans have a large say in governing this country. They are the party of the humbug, the party of the dollar, and the home to the mean-spirited.
Whlle they make excuses for discarding the many regulations and laws protecting our environment, the very stays that made America safe from such as they, now and for the generations to come, it is a slow rolling disaster.
Great societies do not fall from enemies outside their borders. They collapse from the greedy and selfish within.
Ron Lancaster
North side
