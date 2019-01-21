My residential wall keeps me safe and secure ergo the same will happen once we build a wall from Texas to California; is a logical fallacy. From my experience walls don't keep burglars out of a house, sometimes not even a dog does, and security systems may not either (although they might help catch the thief post burglary). And unless you have a wall in the front of your house you are probably just as vulnerable as everyone else. I built a wall to keep the "critters" out of my backyard. So far I have seen Hawks, Pack Rats, Prairie Dogs, Bobcats, Coyotes, Fox, Rattlesnakes, King snakes, Roadrunners and other wildlife in my yard after the wall was constructed. A lot of good that wall did for me....
So you better reinforce that wall with steel, put concertina wire around the top, get yourself a 24 hour surveillance system, a big dog, and leave a gun ready on every table in your house.
Oh, and never leave home....
Richard Harper
Northeast side
