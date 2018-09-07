Re: the Sept. 6 article "Anonymous Trump official pens blistering opinion piece."
This is a form of TREASON, a slow motion coup, and cannot be tolerated, condoned or, God forbid, normalized. If we truly have an incompetent fool at the helm then there's a constitutional remedy in the 25th Amendment, and there's ample cause for impeachment to remove him otherwise.
This type of activity only further undermines our democratic system, adding to the damaging legacy foisted upon us by our flirtation with fascism. Liberals, you wouldn't tolerate moles in the Obama administration doing the same, so don't condone it now. Keep in mind, this "resistance" is coming from within the Republican Party and is a consequence of its own failure to hold Trump accountable. How far onto the "wrong side of history" can this infamous clown and his GOP apologists take us? A whole new "low" that sets a dangerously damaging precedent.
Dana Whitson
Oro Valley
