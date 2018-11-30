Re: the Nov. 28 column "Border clash didn't have to happen, became a certainty."
I purchase the Star and get home delivery of the paper. I would have great interest in reading real news and not fake news. I understand that the Steller column has a democratic bent and was full of this view. Please add the other Republican views. I provide health services to poor U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants as well but I do not want to open the borders and give away my USA.
I do not want illegal immigrants to enter my country waving their countries' flags, I desire a country with borders and I do not want globalist policies to destroy my freedoms, or force me into designated cities for the U.S. populous. Keep our freedom to live where we choose within our borders. I do not want thousands of illegal immigrants adversely affecting the USA economy. I do not buy into the criticism, shaming, stonewalling and name calling that goes on with the news networks and other forms of media. This is just another form of abuse, and I recognize that.
Margie Sessions
Foothills
