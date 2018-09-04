Prior to their deaths, two prominent Republicans said they did not want the present occupant of the oval office at their funerals, Barbara Bush and John McCain. Sen. McCain justifiably has received a great deal of respect from people all across the political spectrum except from the POTUS, he even went so far as to order the flag flying over the White House, that had been at half staff, raised in less than 48 hours after the Senator's death. It was lowered when there was an outcry from across the nation.
The POTUS express jealousy when he saw the respect being shown McCain stating that kind of attention should be reserved for a President. Many years ago my father taught me that in order to get respect you first had to give it.
Dave Glicksman
Marana
