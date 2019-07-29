Re: the July 21 letter "Letter writer mistakes liberalism for socialism'"
The letter writer allows hubris to distort his definitions. Liberals do "what is best" for people, whether they want it or not. Conservatives allow people to do what is best for themselves. I will take Social Security and Medicare because I was forces to pay for it against my will, and I want my money back. I have my own affordable healthcare that suites my needs in spite of the Affordable Care Act trying to make it illegal for me to do so. Unlike some, I actually get to keep my doctor, in spite of attempts to the contrary. Socialism, liberalism, condescending sense of superiority, the result is much the same.
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.