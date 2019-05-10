Why is it that the MAGA adherents all look back fondly at a time when mostly white immigrants from Europe all came through Ellis Island because getting to America by boat was the only available means? These immigrants were “processed” mainly to weed out those infected with tuberculosis and allowed to enter the country. No paper work, no visas. Most did not speak English or have financial assets. They were just processed and released to fend for themselves. The undocumented immigrants attempting entry on our southern border surrender to BP agents as they are required to do. Other than the fact that they look different than the “legal” immigrants who came through Ellis Island, why are they being demonized? What about the vast number of “illegals” who come here on a tourist visa and simply never leave? Immigration is a complex problem that won’t be solved until there is no longer political advantage to be gained by demonizing it.
Morton Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.