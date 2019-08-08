A recent Letter-to-the-Editor (“Healthcare for All” by Danielle Griffin) spoke about the way a Medicare-for-all or other government-run healthcare system would be paid for. While it was informative, it was inaccurate in saying that there would be little disruption to employees transitioning to a government-run healthcare system. When did ANYTHING with our government-run entities become an easy process? Finding specialists, keeping one's doctors, and ensuring one’s health care needs are met is something that Veterans are always battling with their VA healthcare system. To expect anything different with Medicare-for-all is overly optimistic.
Cathandra Cartado
Marana
