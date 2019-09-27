Kathe Lison argues for a $1,000 guaranteed income. It sure would be nice for everyone to bag an extra thousand dollars a month. But that negates personal responsibility for everyone. Ms Lison explains that her mother was a single mother who married early to an abusive drunk. Bad decision there to begin with, as the poverty rate for all ethnicities of two parent families with a college education is single digits.
Then Ms. Lison says that seven years after giving birth the first time, her mother had another child. I infer this one out-of-wedlock. Another bad decision.
In this country we are negating the concept of personal responsibility that made us strong and prosperous. Why encourage more irresponsible behavior by giving people cash so they can continue to act irresponsibly?
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.