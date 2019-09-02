Re: the August 18 letter "Republicans, why vote for 'em?"
A history lesson is in order. Equating the Republican platform of 1956 to the current Democrat party position is absurd, read the platform.
Reagan did triple federal debt. His spending on defense resulted in ending the cold war and the demise of the USSR.
The last time a federal budget was balanced was 1995 when Republicans took control of the 104th Congress.
National leaders convicted of crimes from 1980 to present, 32 Republicans not 120, 29 Democrats not 1.
The current administration has only one charge, General Flynn a registered Democrat. The previous administration saw 6 Republicans and 5 Democrats convicted of crimes.
Crimes have been committed. They should be presented accurately and honestly. To represent one side so flawed and the other virtually innocent is deceitful.
To quote Democrat candidate Joe Biden recently "we care about truth not facts".
Mark Kendall
Marana
