In his letter to the editor, Ken Shearer writes that he sees "no logical reason for private ownership of military-style assault weapons." First, rifles owned by the public are not automatic weapons that can fire bullets just by holding down the trigger and thus are not comparable to the real military automatic rifles used by our armed forces. These truly automatic weapons have been illegal for decades. Military - style weapons owned by the public are semi-automatic, meaning one has to pull the trigger for each bullet. In that respect, all rifles, military style or not, are the same -- semi-automatic. There are approximately five to ten million military - style rifles, such as the AR-15, owned by Americans. How does Mr. Shearer propose to get rid of these? Would he shoot people to confiscate these guns? How ironic, eh?
David Pearse
Foothills
