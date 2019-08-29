Re: the August 23 letter "How many town halls are Democrats holding?"
The writer questioned how many town halls democratic members of Congress have held.
Congresswoman Kirkpatrick has held three Town Halls and four Congress on Your Corners. She believes that to understand the concerns of her constituents she must meet with them regularly.
Town Halls start with a report from the Congresswoman about her work in Congress. She then answers questions from the attendees.
At Congress on Your Corners the Congresswoman meets individually with everyone who attends. Constituents present their concerns in a personal conversation. Case work staff can open cases on the spot and work with the federal agency to resolve the matter.
The word “Representative” is more than a job title, it is also a job description. Congresswoman Kirkpatrick is committed to that concept.
I am proud to be the District Director for a member of Congress who has made this job, more than a title. This is how democracy is supposed to work.
Ron Barber, District Director Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick
Midtown
