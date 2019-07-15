Re: the July 7 article "No opinion column will change the ethics of abortion."
Mr. McConnell makes a good point about abortion: opinion columns will never change anyone’s mind. He asks pro-choice folks to concede on 2 points: that Planned Parenthood not receive federal funding and that men have a voice in abortion decisions.
Regarding the former, pro-choicers have already compromised on this point. Planned Parenthood provides a wide range of potentially life-saving healthcare services to men and women. They do not use federal funding for abortions.
Regarding the latter, I am happy to say that men DO have a voice. Unfortunately, they often use it too late. The time to for men to use their voices is before sex. It may be awkward, it may be inconvenient, and it may dampen the mood. But inconvenience is nothing compared to what a woman must go through with an unwanted pregnancy. Men shouldn’t wait to use their voices after ceding control of their genetic material.
Alison Jones
Midtown
