Re: the April 7 article "White supremacy must be consciously undone."
I must agree with you about "imprecise language." What you are talking about is not white supremacy but elitism. That is what you are suffering from. You need take your own personal inventory of personal prejudices. You have a horrible assumption, white people do not benefit from forced white dominance. Americans benefit from their work ethic that is engraned in all of us as Americans. Notice I celebrate our diversity with American values. The other bad assumption you made is the wealth gap is something that must be corrected. I do see a wealth gap between Americans but not to correct but to celebrate. I am a capitalist, competition is the best answer. There will always be a gap and you assume that is bad. Don't take from rich and give to the poor, let the poor earn there wealth. That is how the wealthy became wealthy, hard work.
Larry Cory
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.