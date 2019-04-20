Re the April 15 article "No: Key institution protects against 'tyranny of the majority'."
Governments are created by “Men,” not states. And as for the most populous states holding sway if we resort to an actual vote count win; you only need to win the 11 most populated states to win the electoral college vote.
As stated in our Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Richard Moore
East side
