Re: the July 27 article "Sen. McSally, it's time to end your silence on Trump."
Ever since now-Senator Martha McSally succeeded in being elected to the US House in one of the few districts in the nation that can go either party's direction, there has been a cottage industry of boringly repeatable letters against her in the Star. Still, I did not know the Star was so hard up for content as to publish Naomi Benaron's largely self-congratulating and book-promoting opinion as to why Senator McSally has not spoken publicly against the worse-than-excessive coarseness (and stupidity) of the President.
As one who wants my Senator to do what is best for the people of Arizona, I believe I know -- and Benaron should know -- the answer: the President is small, petty, and vindictive to anyone, Democrat or Republican, who dares to question him publicly. Sen. McSally is, I am more than confident, able to express privately to the President in language she learned in the Air Force the points she wants to get across without harming her effectiveness on our behalf.
John A. Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.