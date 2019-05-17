In answer to the question that was put forth by Stuart Sellinger as to why the GOP is trying to gut the Affordable Health Care Act, the answer is very simple. It was enacted under the administration that put a Black Man in the White House. It is too much to hope for that Americans will come to their senses when a vast number of them, who when asked if they are for Obama Care say they are adamantly against it, but will then say they are absolutely in support of the Affordable Health Care Act. Racism and ignorance in action.
Maureen Salz
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.