RE: the March 28 letter "McCain not missed by this conservative."
The writer is certainly entitled to his opinion of John McCain, however, John McCain openly admitted to his academic standing while Donald Trump won't even release his academic record and Barrack Obama's was exemplary. The fact that McCain was shot down over North Vietnam in no way indicates that he was a poor pilot and he ran a presidential campaign devoid of personal attacks on both sides and later despite his policy differences with President Obama, he openly respected him. This cannot be said of our current president who relishes denigrating anyone who disagrees with him. In addition, to the claim that Obama was the worst president ever, where are the facts? Adolph Hitler and Pol Pot won't be missed, but John McCain will.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.