Re: the April 9 letter "When will my vote count again?."
The writer should look beyond the presidential election for the answer to her question. We elect our US Senators directly. 2020 and 2022 will give her a chance to elect someone who reflects her values. We elect our Representative to the US House every two years. 2020 gives her a chance there. We elect our Arizona legislators (House AND Senate) every two years - 2020 again. State and County offices are up every four years. Arizona Corporation Commission, every four years. City Council, this year and 2020. Pima County Board of Supervisors, 2020.
All of these elected officials have tremendous impact on the quality of our daily life, arguably more than whoever sits in the White House.
When will her vote count? Every time she votes. Get involved at the local level. Learn about the basic structures of your local, state and federal government. Keep voting!
GT Warren
Midtown
