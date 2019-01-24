The Arizona Daily Star is printing more letters to the editor, so there's a lot more to respond to. Let's start with "Border wall shows we care about the future" where the author likens the refugee families wishing to become U.S. citizens as those who would break into your house and steal from you. I thought this was satire at first. Just what does the author think they are stealing? They want to become wage earning, tax paying residents/citizens. How is that stealing? And then "Abortion is legal but not right", the author understands it's not right in his eyes, but he can only see one side of the story. Please, sir, explain why you would have the government step in and make decisions where it has no business, decisions made between a woman and her doctor? And then "Meaning of hostage being stretched", Merriam Webster defines hostage as one that is involuntarily controlled by an oustside influence. This is exactly what is happening with the Trump shutdown.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.