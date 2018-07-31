Your editorial about Latinos seeing health-care communication barriers highlights exactly what is wrong with our immigration policies. I am a child of immigrants. My mother was born in Italy, and when she came to America, she was put in a public school. There was no “English as a Second Language.” She had to learn English by immersion. My paternal grandfather came to America, and learned English so he could support himself. If not, he was subject to deportation. When I was stationed in Germany, any contacts with the German Government had to be in German. They did not provide translators, even though we were there to protect them from an invasion. How many languages should we be required to provide translators for? The simple solution s, “English is our official language.” Learn it, or get your own translator. Being in America is a privilege, not a right!
Raymond Trombino
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.