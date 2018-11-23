Dear Editor,
Joseph Morgan’s call to “restore faith in our election system” is important. (‘Let’s fix the vote-counting system to restore faith in election results’ by Joseph Morgan, for The Arizona Daily Star, Nov. 18, 2018) How will it happen? Voters need to take the next step: speak up to those they elected to represent them. How? Calls, letters, and visits. RESULTS (results.org) has been training volunteers to do this for 38 years. No wonder there are over 200 cosponsors of the bipartisan Reach Every Mother and Child Act in the House and 48 in the Senate (including John McCain and Rep. Ruben Gallego), representatives were informed of this life-saving legislation and asked to cosponsor it. So let’s use our voices to call for an effective election system that is accessible to all Americans and restores our faith in the process.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
