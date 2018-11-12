Peter Strong makes some astounding assertions. He asserts that Democrats belong to a group that do not vaccinate. He says they are the people who shop at Whole Foods, eat organic foods and make compost. The people he describes are a group of third generation hippies, who probably practice meditation, who wear long, loose dresses with , no makeup, no deodorant, do not shave their legs and generally home school their children. I doubt they have time for or interest in politics. He asserts Democrats believe greenhouse gas emissions are harmless …. Really? It is President Trump who pulled us out of the Paris Accord. He claims Democrats believe the earth is only some thousands of years old! Wow. That I know is the view of the religious right. Most of the Democrats I know believe in science, evolution and compassion for those who need help, at home or immigrants seeking asylum.
Elaine Bosman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.