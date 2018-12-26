It seems that in deciding to finance a wall, funds should also be allocated to remove the Statue of Liberty. Since we no longer welcome the tired, poor, huddled masses who seek a better life why have that abomination contradicting our stance.

Can we return it to France?

Or maybe we can ship it to a Trump red state as part of a new theme park development. 'True American Park' we could call it. True Americans (white Republicans) would flock there to mock the naivete of the founding fathers and their vision of an America as a home for those who desire a better life and are willing to work for it. And there could be a wall around the park to keep out everyone deemed problematic. I'm sure the GOP could be the arbiters of that! Paul Ryan's new job?

Next up...the Lincoln Memorial

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

