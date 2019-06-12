Re: the June 10 article "Everyone's got a climate plan, so where's carbon tax?"
Rampell argues that the most effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is to tax carbon emissions. She is absolutely correct. But politicians are terrified of raising taxes. That problem is solvable.
House Resolution 763 would return carbon tax proceeds to the American public. As the cost of fossil fuels increases, entrepreneurs and innovators will create low or no carbon products and consumers and businesses will seek products that use less carbon in their manufacture and their operation. When a product increases in price, people will either buy less of it or find a substitute.
Extensive modeling of the resolution’s effects reveals that it creates millions of new jobs, financially advantages nearly 70% of the population, grows our GDP, and has health benefits from cleaner air. Please ask Representatives Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, and O’Halleran to support this resolution.
Mike Carran
SaddleBrooke
