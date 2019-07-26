Over 150 years ago this nation’s bloodiest war ended slavery. Almost 75 years ago we defeated the Nazis in a world war. 50 years ago, the decades-old Civil Right movement was finally changing systemic and legally sanctioned racism and bigotry and focused the nation’s attention on the injustices and horrors of segregation.
But here we are in the 21st century with a President whose blatant bigotry and racism earned him the enthusiastic support of neo-Nazis and the KKK, which he has never repudiated. He even claims that they include “nice people.” He has reopened all the wounds for his own personal and political gain (the two cannot be separated in his case). He has figured out a way to turn back time. Will this ever end? If it doesn’t then the notion of “American exceptionalism” is gone.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
