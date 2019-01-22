I couldn't disagree more with the article by Mr. Chaffee. He concludes that states with larger population should have more senators, which is precisely why we have both the Senate and the House, to give equal and proportionate voice in government. The recent court ruling that the new Census cannot ask citizenship will certainly be challenged, as it would mean that more than 11 Million non-citizens would add congressional districts to their state.
The 13 original colonies were basically divided by shipping /commerce in the North, and agriculture in the South as to gross revenues, not slavery.
Hillary won the popular vote by 3 million, but if you took out the 5 boroughs of NY City, she lost. The electoral college did it's job.
Do you really want to live in a country where NY City and LA alone could dictate how you live in the other 48 States?
Not me!
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
