Robert Francis Kennedy has thankfully come back to us, and just in time, now awakened in a human being named Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke... To unify and remind us of the great promise that was left in his wake. I'm sure he was waiting and searching for the perfect candidate to inhabit he and his brother's dream of building a more perfect union. I believe he is living in and inspiring apply the renewed promise ascending through the spirit of one Mr. Robert Francis 'Beto' O'Rourke.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.