Regarding the recent upsurge of severely restrictive abortion laws from our poorest and least educated states:
What rights to a quality life do pro-lifers guarantee through legislation to the unwanted children of forced birth? Any at all? The unwilling or unable mothers-to-be are often teenagers with multiple problems beyond their immaturity. What do forced-birthers have in their self-proclaimed high moral ground minds that would convert these young women into healthy, mature, substance-abuse free, educated, trained, motivated, dedicated, willing and loving mothers? Are the forced-birthers going to open their wallets to provide financial support to feed clothe, educate and generally support these unplanned children?
No such enabling or support is presently available to bolster the environment of the unfortunates, neither has a right to a good life been put forth yet with the right-to-life cries of shame. What cruel hollow hypocrites the religious, the supposedly so moral right-wing zealots again prove to be.
Bill Riordan
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.