Walking past a house with an open window, someone hears screams and looks to see a man assaulting a woman. 911 is called to summon police. After arriving, they witness the violence, enter the house and arrest the man. At trial, his attorneys argue that the charges should be dismissed because the person who called 911 didn’t have the right to look into the window in the first place.
Now imagine that the caller is the “Steele Dossier,” the assailant is Trump, the police are the FISA warrant used to launch Mueller’s investigation and the resulting prosecution is Mueller's report.
I can’t imagine a single “law and order” Republican arguing that charges should be tossed in the situation described in the first paragraph, but it seems to be their only approach to viewing our Assaulter-in-Chief.
Obviously, the victim in this analogy is our democracy.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.