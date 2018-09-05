Attorney General Jeff Sessions is furthering the principles of Donald Trump in redefining Justice Department Civil Rights cases. For over 60 years, it has used the Constitution and federal law to expand protections of African-Americans, gays, lesbians and transgender people, immigrants and other minorities. These are rights given to a person because of who they physically are, not because of what they believe. Beliefs change, a human being has no choice but to be who they are.
People of different faiths believe different things and under the First Amendment, they are free to express those beliefs — unless that interferes with the rights of a human to be who they truly are. Now, Trump wants civil rights to protect people of religion — a belief — as well. Sessions clearly stated he will only protect rights for transgender citizens when clearly stated, i.e., Justice’s decision to prosecute murders of transgender people under existing hate crime statutes. Yet, he rescinded protections for transgender workers and students because “they went beyond the letter of the law.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
