Hold lightly what you read, hear or see — especially from sound bites or tweets. They deliberately confuse or control, and never inform. Most sound bites or tweets chase control of fame and fortune, rarely signaling profound or useful truth.
As a scientist who has served as an advisor to national, state, provincial and local governments in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia/New Zealand on issues of life and death, I carefully define what is a fact and what is my best guess based on unclear evidence. Now, we are bombarded by falsehoods by the hour.
Never in the history of the country have we been bombarded by instantaneous, verifiable falsehoods in political ads, tweets, and fake bot posts. The July 15 Fact Check is an objective omen of America’s slide toward a mash up of the undergraduate classics: "Brave New World," "1984" and "Animal Farm."
Dennis Embry
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.