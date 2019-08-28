There is a path to becoming a dictator. First, invoke fear with your own supporters. Then, when your supporters are afraid of you, grab power, then more and more. Eventually, you can have all of the power and nobody can or will stop you. The news accounts indicate that one man has decided he can hold anyone for as long as he chooses, he can order companies not to do business with anyone he chooses. He (or his aides) can find an authority for anything he wants to do. Are his supporters doing anything to stop him?
Incidentally, he is a person consumed with his hatred of some races and religions.
I did not make a comparison to anyone past or present, but I will bet your mind did.
Michael Ullery
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.