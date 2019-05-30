Mueller’s Conference answered several questions that should satisfy Trump’s sycophants. But, it will not.
First, “the indictment alleges that (Russians) used sophisticated cyber-techniques to hack into computers and networks used by the Clinton campaign. They stole private information and then released that information through fake online identities and through the organization WikiLeaks.”
“The releases were designed and timed to interfere with our election and to damage a presidential candidate (Clinton).”
“…(Volume II) explains that under longstanding department policy, a president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional. Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view, that, too, is prohibited.”
“… the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing (impeachment).”
“…I will close by reiterating the central allegation of our indictments, that there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election... that allegation deserves the attention of every American.”
Watch Republicans twist these words
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
