Forty-six years later it's still the law, Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. And just as the institution of slavery was so righteously defended more than a century and a half ago, so is the act of abortion today. The truth is, you cannot feign a heart of compassion ; you cannot claim the moral high ground of human worth and dignity; and at the same time condone the savage,horrific slaughter of sixty million unborn children. The law may make it legal; it will never make it right.
James Burton
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.