Last night Roger Stone described his arrest as being conducted by 29 armed and armored FBI agents, 17 vehicles, 2 boats and a helicopter. This was a force larger than involved in the capture of Bin Laden, el Chapo or the defense of our Benghazi compound. CNN was in place with cameras ready for the ‘event’. Stone’s lawyer, in fact, was informed about the arrest from a ‘draft’ of the order they got from CNN! It was signed by Andrew Weissman, Mueller’s right hand man, believed to conduct day-to-day operations of the Mueller investigation. Weissman, you may recall, was the force behind the bogus take down of Arthur Anderson – a conviction reversed unanimously (9-0) by the Supreme Court! He has a reputation of being an unprincipled hatchet man.
I’d like to hear from anti-Trumpists how they feel about such appalling intimidation tactics by our legal fraternity.
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.