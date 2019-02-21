Just curious- does ANYONE- ANYWHERE know of ANYONE who has ANY SIZE tattoo of Nixon ANYWHERE on their body, far less one which COVERS THEIR WHOLE BACK? What's with Roger Stone and his fixation on Nixon?
His whole stature- his prancing, arms up in the "V" for victory Nixon-esque fanfare-like triumphant prancing..
What's with this guy? People may say he's a moron or a this or that. (You fill in the expletives) This is a guy to which any expletive used is an INSULT to that expletive. There are many such, which has brought me to the conclusion that there are no longer ANY expletives to truly use or explain such people. As such I wish to propose a NEW tent-pole, over-all word which covers all previous curse-words,expletives, etc. Instead of calling someone a no good S.O.B, or a S-head Or whatever, we just call them a TRUMP . I think that pretty much covers it!
Shields Templar
Northwest side
