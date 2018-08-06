It is ironic that President Trump and Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler released their proposed rollback of clean car standards as we are in the midst of one of the worst fire seasons in our history. They are on a mission to pollute our air, attack our health and environment and significantly worsen climate change. Their rationale is that cleaner cars will cause people to drive more and be lighter, increasing the risk of driver injury. These arguments have been dismissed by almost all experts.
Clean car standards have dramatically reduced tailpipe pollution from cars and trucks, helping clean up our air and reduce carbon pollution that is the main driver of climate change. Trump’s decision to gut these standards is a huge step backward for Americans. The Trump administration should be ashamed for risking the health of Arizonans. I strongly oppose their rollback of these commonsense protections, and I urge Sen. Flake to call on the president and his administration to leave the clean car standards in place.
Eve Shapiro
Foothills
