Thank you Utah! Sending Mitt Romney to the U.S. Senate was a much needed and welcome replacement for Arizona's Sen. Jeff Flake. Hurrah, someone willing to wade into President Trump's created swamp and call out what other Republicans have been afraid of exposing.
The White House mess can only start being fixed if other Republicans have the courage to step up and follow his leadership to get the GOP back on track. Wow, just maybe Romney's fellow politicians will gather together, dump the Trump faction and bring the Republican party back to its senses. Utah voters deserve a pat on the back. Brilliant! You have earned a front seat at the next Republican convention.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.