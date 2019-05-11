Now is the time for all good men ( and women ) to come to the aid of their country. Do we operate under the rule of law or the rule of Trump?
One has to wonder if the Republicans even think of that any more given the support of the President who is stomping all over the rule of law . Time will tell if the office holders in congress have obeyed their oaths of office or have forgotten them in favor of this man who lies every time his lips move. I am waiting to see how our Arizona Representatives deal with this and our nations future. I remember this oath as I took it when enlisting in the us military and I have never forgotten it or its importance to citizens and to the future of our nation.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
