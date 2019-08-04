Congrats to Fitz and the Star for having poked fun at the Democratic candidates' collective rush to lunacy (Aug 1 cartoon) instead of continuing a constant derision of Trump and/or Republicans in general. They all deserve equal treatment, but this is the first time in my 13 years in Tucson that a Fitz lampoon of the Left has occurred (perhaps there have been others--if so, please forward). Of course, it's driven by Fitz's fear that the race to out-promise free everything to Americans--and illegal aliens--will lead to another Trump victory so his motives are not pure. The cartoon was amusing in any case and certainly needed saying.
Jack Juraco
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.