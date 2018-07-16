Whether Peter Strzok let anti-Trump bias influence the FBI investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election is uncertain. Three things are certain, however. First, a man is never his own best judge, hence his protestations mean nothing. Second, if the Justice Department and FBI have been investigating such meddling since mid-2016, they ought to have something by now. Third, Strzok's ill-advised tweets do taint the case because any investigation not itself above scrutiny renders prosecution difficult.
Neil McCaffrey
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.