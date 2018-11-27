I note that Ukraine, when there is a conflict, merits a front page place in your newspaper. However, what your paper has not published (although such papers as the New York Times did) anything on the Holodomor — the artificial famine created by Stalin in 1932 to force the Ukrainian nation into collectivization. Perhaps the killing of 4 million Ukrainians is not news, although this was the 20th century greatest crime against humanity.
What is being missed is that the recent attack on the Ukrainian navy by Russia is an attempt to deflect from this horrible human tragedy. This is precisely what the Nazis did in Germany against the Jews. They chose Jewish holidays and memorial days for the most horrific acts against the Jewish population. Russia has learned well!
Ihor Kunasz
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.