One thing bothers me regarding the “Russian Collusion” charges and investigations.
What, exactly, could the Russians have done to influence our presidential elections?
What would they do, buy TV programs, kill opposition candidates, tamper with voting machines, buy people’s votes, convince main stream media outlets to tell lies about a candidate? Would they make a deal to own 20 percent of our uranium reserves (oh, that was Hillary!), pay someone $500,000 for a speech (oh, that was Bill!). Would they donate large sums of money to a foundation to gain future access, (oh, the Clintons again). Or pay for a fake dossier to discredit a candidate (you know who)? Could they have outdone George Soros, Tom Steyer, Hollywod and the PACs?
The Democrats have a nasty playbook tactic of always blaming the opposition party of doing just exactly what they themselves are doing, as a diversion. I suggest that should be where the DOJ look in their next serious investigation into election meddling.
Vernon Stedronsky
Northwest side
